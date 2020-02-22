‘Both teams still have flaws’: BBC Sport pundit predicts Arsenal v Everton

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to claim a 2-0 win over Everton in their Premier League clash at The Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners head into the game looking to build on their impressive 4-0 win over Newcastle United in front of their home fans in the top flight last weekend.

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification begins to hot up.

The north London side will be seen as outsiders to finish in the top four this season and they will likely have to win most of their remaining 12 games if they are to challenge for Champions League qualification.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see the Gunners claim all three points when they host the Toffees at The Emirates this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has had a more obvious impact with results in his first two months in charge than his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta, who was appointed at the same time.

“We know how good Ancelotti is and he has turned things round at Everton very quickly. I still think the Gunners have improved under Arteta, though.

“This is a decent test of the progress both managers have made, and it is a tough call to say who will win it because both teams still have flaws.

“But Arsenal ended up winning very comfortably at home against Newcastle last weekend and the fact they are back at the Emirates again makes them favourites for me.”

Arsenal were 1-0 winners at Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday night as the Gunners look to progress in Europe’s second tier club competition.

The north London side will take on the Greek outfit in the return leg at The Emirates next week.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip