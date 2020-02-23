Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Everton

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure three points in a thriller against Everton at The Emirates on Sunday evening.

The Gunners appear to have turned a corner under Mikel Arteta following back-to-back victories in all competitions.

Arsenal were 4-0 winners against Newcastle United at The Emirates last weekend to secure their first top-flight victory since their 2-0 thrashing of Manchester United on New Year’s Day.

The north London side followed up that rout of the Magpies with a commendable 1-0 victory over Olympiakos in Greece in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday night.

Everton are sitting two points ahead of Arsenal ahead Sunday’s clash thanks to a five-game unbeaten run that has seen the Toffees collect 11 points.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov believes Arsenal will have the slight edge on Everton at The Emirates on Sunday evening.

“Arsenal continue to get better and better under Arteta, the way they play, their confidence, their play with the ball on the ground and passing,” Betfair ambassador Berbatov told Metro.

“They really turned on the style against Newcastle and I can see them continuing this against Everton. Although, it has to be said, Everton have turned a corner under Ancelotti and are looking a lot better.”

Arsenal have beaten Everton in their last five meetings at The Emirates to make the Gunners favourites to secure three points this weekend.

In fact, the Toffees are without a win in their last 23 away games at Arsenal, highlighting the north London side’s dominance of this fixture.

Arsenal are the only side apart from league leaders Liverpool FC that are still unbeaten in the top flight in 2020.

The Gunners will host Olympiakos in the second leg of their last-32 tie at The Emirates on Thursday night.

