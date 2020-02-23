Sky Sports pundit predicts Arsenal v Everton

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Arsenal to continue their mini-resurgence under Mikel Arteta by beating Everton 3-1 at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League after having claimed an impressive 4-0 victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

Arsenal are currently a significant number of points adrift of the top four places in the Premier League but the Gunners will be keen to do what they can between now and the end of the season as they bid qualify for the Champions League.

The north London side claimed a 1-0 win over Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash last week thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s winner.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing Arteta’s side to continue their upturn in form by beating Everton at The Emirates this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “This is a cracking game. Two points separate the two teams, teams that have taken a lot of criticism recently, although I must admit the criticism has been balanced.

“Everton players were not at it under Marco Silva, I did not see a style and did not see commitment. The list of players that were not showing up was quite big. All of a sudden, Duncan Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti have come in and got the results despite not playing brilliantly.

“The Arsenal defence is looking solid, but Everton will still give chances, especially with Dominic Calvert-Lewin enjoying the best period of his career.

“I’m not overly happy with the personnel in front of the Arsenal defence. Granit Xhaka did not sprint back at any time to help out at Olympiakos and, while Mateo Guendouzi played well, he will not play this weekend.

“Bukayo Saka has been different class, though, and Arteta has a nice headache selection from a group of improving attacking options.

“Arsenal finally have an opportunity to get away from the likes of 11th and 10th and threaten the race for Europe, if they get the momentum, why could they not grab a top-four position?”

Arsenal will host Olympiakos in the return leg of their Europa League tie at The Emirates on Thursday night.

The Gunners will then take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round next weekend.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip