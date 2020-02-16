Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to ease to a resounding win against Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners will look to record their second Premier League victory under Mikel Arteta following his appointment back in December.

Arsenal have only managed to secure a top-flight win against bitter rivals Manchester United in north London on New Year’s Day.

The north London side have drawn five of their seven games under the Spanish head coach to hamstring their efforts to overhaul Chelsea FC in fourth.

Newcastle have only notched up one win in their last six Premier League outings to leave the Mapgies six points clear of the relegation zone with 13 games to play.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure a resounding win against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Arsenal have drawn their last four games and they need to turn them into wins. Both teams are level on points, but I think it will be a long trip for Newcastle and Arteta will be desperate for a win in front of a home crowd, and it is time for a win,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

Arsenal have won 13 of their last 14 games against Newcastle, only losing 2-1 to the Magpies at St James’ Park in April 2018.

The Gunners have made an unbeaten start to 2020 under Unai Emery’s permanent replacement.

The north London side have only managed to win four of their last 23 games in the Premier League.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four league games since a 3-0 defeat by Leicester last month.

Arsenal will take on Greek side Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie on Thursday night.

