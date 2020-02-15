Harry Redknapp states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Harry Redknapp is backing Arsenal to end their winless run with a victory over Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners haven’t won a Premier League game since their 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Manchester United on 1 January.

Mikel Arteta has only managed to get that one victory under his belt since taking over the reins of Arsenal back in December.

Arsenal have drawn their last four Premier League games and have played out stalemates in five of their seven top-flight fixtures since Arteta’s appointment.

Newcastle have only recorded one win in their last six Premier League games to lose all their momentum under Steve Bruce over the past month or so.

The Magpies have only managed to beat Chelsea FC in their last six games to buy some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

Former Spurs manager Redknapp is backing Arsenal to record a win against Newcastle at The Emirates on Sunday.

“Arsenal are battling to remain in the top half and find themselves ten points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea,” Redknapp told BetVictor.

“It’s very surprising the Gunners have tasted victory on only six occasions in the PL this season, and thirteen draws have really derailed their hopes.

“They will expect a maximum return at home to Newcastle however, although the visitors have moved clear of the relegation zone thanks to a recent unbeaten four-match run.

“Victory over Oxford in the cup gives fans a fifth-round tie away at West Brom to look forward to and a good run there coupled with another season of safety in the top flight should ensure relative calm in the North East.

“It’s vital that Arsenal now start to put a number of wins on the scoreboard. Three consecutive home games and a fixture list that looks relatively soft in the next six weeks, should help them quickly move towards the top six and possibly beyond.”

The Gunners were 1-0 winners against Newcastle in the reverse of this fixture earlier in the Premier League season.

Arsenal will take on Greek side Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Greece on Thursday next week.

Arteta’s side will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Everton on Sunday 23 February.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip