Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure their second Premier League win under Mikel Arteta against Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners have only managed to record one top-flight win since their former captain took over the reins at the north London side back in December.

Arsenal’s only Premier League win came in a 2-0 win against Manchester United on New Year’s Day at The Emirates.

Arteta’s side have drawn five of their seven Premier League fixtures since the Spaniard took charge of the north London club.

Newcastle have only managed to win one of their last six games but the Magpies are still comfortably in mid-table away from the relegation zone.

Steve Bruce’s side haven’t won a top-flight fixture since a 1-0 victory against fourth-placed Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last month.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to beat Newcastle at The Emirates on Sunday.

“Arsenal are the draw specialists in the Premier League with 13 out of a possible 25 so far, and Newcastle have shared the points in three of their past five league matches,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“So, I suppose the most sensible prediction here would be a draw, but I am actually going to go with a Gunners victory.

“Arsenal’s results under Mikel Arteta have not been great, but I still think things are improving as the players get used to Arteta’s methods and his demands.

“Arteta needs a win soon, of course, but it is not as if he is under any great pressure because he has only been in charge for a few weeks.

“I think the fact the Gunners are 10 points off fourth and a Champions League spot takes the pressure off them. It would be just like Arsenal to go on a run that puts them back in contention for that.”

Arsenal will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when the Gunners make the trip to Greece to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of their round of 32 tie.

The north London side will switch their focus back to the Premier League next Sunday when Everton make the long trip to Arsenal.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip