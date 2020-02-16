Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to edge a high-scoring game against Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners will be desperate to record just a second Premier League win under Unai Emery’s permanent replacement Mikel Arteta.

The former Arsenal manager has only managed to inspire one win since he took over the reins of the north London club in December.

Arteta’s side have drawn five of their last seven games to limit their ability to put the top four under pressure in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, although three of those top-flight fixtures have ended in stalemates for Steve Bruce’s side.

Arsenal have won 13 of their last 14 games against Newcastle ahead of their clash against The Emirates on Sunday.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Gunners to record their second win under Arteta against Newcastle on Sunday.

“Arsenal are unbeaten in seven games in 2020 and, while I acknowledge they have drawn too many of those matches (W3 D4), they have improved under Mikel Arteta in recent weeks. I think they will keep the points when Newcastle visit the Emirates on Sunday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Newcastle reached the 5th Round of the FA Cup for the first time in 14 years against Oxford in their last game at the Kassam Stadium where Allan Saint-Maximin was sensational, especially in extra-time.

“Yes, the 22-year-old is still raw and can frustrate, but he is a rare talent and I’m looking forward to seeing much more of the young Frenchman in a Newcastle shirt.”

Arsenal are unbeaten in 2020 so far after the Gunners started the calendar year with a 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Manchester United at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

The Gunners will make the trip to Greece on Thursday night to take on Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip