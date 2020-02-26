Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Olympiakos

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to book their place in the last 16 of the Europa League by claiming a win over Olympiakos in front of their home fans on Thursday night.

The Gunners head into the game after having scored an important away goal in the first leg of the tie and winning 1-0 in Greece last week thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s goal.

Arsenal are enjoying something of an upturn in form under Mikel Arteta and they were 3-2 winners over Everton at The Emirates on Sunday as they kept themselves to within seven points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

With a top-four finish currently looking just out of reach for the Gunners, Arsenal will want to focus on doing well in the Europa League, as winning the competition will guarantee a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is not expecting the Gunners to have any problems when they host Olympiakos in the return leg on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Arsenal rode their luck on occasions against Everton at the Etihad on Sunday, but this new-look Gunners outfit are beginning to make winning a habit and I feel they will build on the 1-0 lead they take into the tie against Olympiakos from last week’s game in Piraeus.

“The Greeks did win their last game at the Emirates back in 2015 but they lost 4-2 at Spurs in the Champions League earlier in the season, and I expect their return visit to north London to end in another defeat.”

After Thursday’s clash, Arsenal will then switch their attentions back towards FA Cup affairs and their fifth-round tie against Portsmouth away from home on Monday night.

