Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Everton

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to secure back-to-back victories on Sunday thanks to a close-fought win over Everton at The Emirates.

The Gunners haven’t won successive Premier League games since Mikel Arteta took over the reins from interim manager Freddie Ljungberg back in December.

Arsenal were 4-0 winners against Newcastle United in north London last weekend to record just their second league victory under Arteta.

The north London side followed up that result with a 1-0 victory over Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Greece.

Arsenal have the opportunity to put the top five under pressure if the Gunners can maintain their winning run of the past week.

Everton are on a five-game unbeaten run to move clear of relegation danger and two points ahead of Arteta’s side.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen believes that Arsenal will have too much for Everton in their Premier League meeting at The Emirates on Sunday.

“Arsenal put four past Newcastle in the second half at the Emirates on Sunday, but they faced a difficult looking trip to Greece in the Europa League on Thursday and Everton will provide a stern test for Mikel Arteta’s side,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Only Liverpool (24) have picked up more points since Carlo Ancelotti took charge of Everton (17) at the beginning of December, but the Blues have arguably had a good run of fixtures and we will know more about the long-term future of many of this current Everton squad after their next four league fixtures which reads: Arsenal (A), Man United (H), Chelsea (A) and Liverpool (H).

“It promises to be a most informative game which I think Arsenal will edge.”

Arsenal haven’t lost a Premier League game since a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea FC back in December.

The Gunners are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions since that loss in the London derby.

Arsenal played out a goalless draw with Everton in the reverse of this fixture back in December.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip