Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham

BT Sport pundit Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa to share the spoils on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 16 February 2020, 05:30 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Aston Villa to secure a point against Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs will make the trip to Villa in the hope of securing three points to put the pressure on Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish.

Tottenham have enjoyed a recent upturn in form under Mourinho, having won their last two Premier League fixtures.

The Lilywhites were 2-0 winners against defending champions Manchester City in their last top-flight outing before the winter break.

Dean Smith’s men have struggled against teams in the top half of the table so far this term, only earning a point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United back in December.

Aston Villa have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to leave the promoted side perilously close to the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Villa to earn a point against Spurs at Villa Park on Sunday.

“Aston Villa have scored in their last nine home league games while Spurs, despite a rare and unlikely shut out of Manchester City last time, are struggling to keep clean sheets and I believe both sides will find the back of the net at Villa Park in what promises to be a close but entertaining game,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Spurs came from a goal down to win the reverse fixture on the opening weekend, but I feel they may have to settle for a point with Dean Smith’s side fighting for their Premier League lives.”

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last eight trips to Aston Villa, having won their last four games at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are looking to secure successive Premier League victories for the first time this term.

Spurs will take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

