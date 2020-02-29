Michael Owen predicts Aston Villa v Man City in League Cup final

Michael Owen is backing Man City to claim an emphatic win over Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon in the League Cup final

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 29 February 2020, 04:30 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to claim an emphatic victory in the League Cup final against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens head into the game fresh from having earned plenty of praise for their performance as they claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.

That result has left Pep Guardiola’s side with a decent chance of knocking out the Spanish team and booking their spot in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

For now, though, Guardiola is preparing his Manchester City side to be at their best to take their chance at winning their first trophy of the season when they face Villa at Wembley on Sunday.

The Citizens have been in decent form in the Premier League in recent weeks, having won three and drawn one of their last five outings in the top flight.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have been struggling of late and they currently find themselves down in 17th place in the table after having lost their last three Premier League games on the trot.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen is fully expecting Pep Guardiola’s men to claim the victory at Wembley and lift the trophy on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “The last time Manchester City played a domestic Cup Final they hit Watford for six in the FA Cup back in May and I would be surprised if Aston Villa were able to stop City lifting the first domestic trophy of the season for a third successive year.

“City were good value for their win at the King Power Stadium at the weekend and, while they have the small matter of a trip to the Bernabeu in the Champions League in midweek, they should have too much quality for a Villa side who were poor at St Mary’s last weekend.

“City have won the last four games between the sides by an aggregate score of 17-1 and I think we will see another emphatic win for Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday.”

Manchester City will take on Sheffield Wednesday away from home in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night.

