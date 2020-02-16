Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to be held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

Spurs will be hoping to record a third successive Premier League victory to bolster their top-four hopes in pursuit of a Champions League spot.

Tottenham were 2-1 winners against Norwich City last month before Spurs eased to a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Manchester City last time out.

Jose Mourinho’s side are four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC ahead of the west London side’s clash against Manchester United on Monday.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are looking to record their third Premier League victory in their last six outings.

Dean Smith’s side failed to secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since 2015 after a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth last time out.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Aston Villa to battle to a draw against Tottenham at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Aston Villa are just one point above the relegation zone so they are fighting for their lives, and they will bring that fight into the game. Spurs have a good couple of results recently but I can see Villa being a handful,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

Tottenham are in sixth position in the Premier League table and 12 points ahead of relegation candidates Aston Villa.

Spurs are unbeaten in 22 games on the road against promoted sides in the Premier League, a run which stretches back to 2012.

Tottenham will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night for the first leg of their last-16 tie against RB Leipzig.

