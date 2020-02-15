Harry Redknapp states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham

Harry Redknapp is confident Tottenham Hotspur will take advantage of Aston Villa's poor form on Sunday afternoon

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 15 February 2020, 08:45 UK
Harry Redknapp
Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp (Photo: BT Sport)

Harry Redknapp is backing Tottenham Hotspur to continue their winning run at Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs will make the trip to Villa Park in pursuit of a third successive Premier League win to continue their top-four momentum.

Jose Mourinho’s side were 2-1 winners against Norwich City last month before Spurs etched out a hard-fought 2-0 victory over defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Tottenham have the opportunity to move to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea FC if Spurs can beat Norwich ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Aston Villa are toiling just above the relegation zone as the promoted side continue to struggle to put any distance between themselves and 18th-placed West Ham United.

The Birmingham outfit have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to leave themselves in a precarious position in the table.

Former Spurs manager Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to beat Aston Villa in the Premier League at Villa Park on Sunday.

“Spurs defeated Manchester City on home soil in their latest PL match whilst a dramatic success over Southampton in the FA Cup took them into round five,” Redknapp told BetVictor.

“They are still chasing London rivals Chelsea for a place in the top four and have closed the gap to just four points now.

“Despite the loss of star forward Harry Kane, Tottenham have seen Lucas and Son step up to fill his boots and both have played crucial recent roles.

“A trip to Villa Park gives them a good opportunity to keep in the race with the Midlands club battling to stay above water at the bottom.

“A defence that has leaked 47 top-flight goals leaves them vulnerable, and Spurs can take advantage. here.”

Tottenham will take on Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday night.

Spurs will have a further opportunity to erode Chelsea FC’s advantage in fourth spot when the Lilywhites make the trip to Stamford Bridge next weekend.

