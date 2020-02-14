Sky Sports pundit predicts Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Charlie Nicholas looks ahead to Tottenham's trip to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 14 February 2020, 23:30 UK
Charlie Nicholas
Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 3-2 win over Aston Villa in their Premier League clash at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs head into the game looking for a victory to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top four this season, with Jose Mourinho’s men currently in sixth place in the table.

Tottenham have won their last two games in the Premier League under Mourinho after having gone through a slightly sticky patch before that.

The north London side are only four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand as they look to try and push for a top-four finish this season.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are preparing for the game looking to try and return to winning ways after having won two of their last five outings in the top flight.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing Spurs to claim a narrow victory in a thrilling game at Villa Park this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “It is needs must in the Premier League for Aston Villa, despite reaching the Carabao Cup final.

“If you were to say to Dean Smith this could be the game to keep you in the Premier League, while you would lose the Carabao Cup final, despite being underdogs anyway, I think he would take it. And I think the majority of Villa fans would too.

“A trophy is important to breed winners and confidence, and gain the credibility that Villa are back, but we have seen before that teams have won it and have gone down. The global interest is in the Premier League, so they have to go after it.

“Meanwhile, Tottenham have not been convincing but are getting the results. They have to go after the top four, especially after the recent signings, chasing the likes of Sheffield United and Chelsea.

“It will be another cracking game of football here.”

Spurs will return to Champions League action next week when they take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last 16 clash on Wednesday night.

