Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to beat Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites will make the trip to Villa Park looking to secure a third successive Premier League win following their recent upturn in form under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham were 2-1 winners against relegation candidates Norwich City before Spurs secured an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City in north London.

Spurs have remained within touching distance of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure the final Champions League qualification spot.

Aston Villa are a point above the relegation zone ahead of West Ham United and Watford as the promoted side look to retain their top-flight status.

The Birmingham side have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League fixtures to leave them in a precarious position.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Spurs to ease to a straightforward victory over Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

“Tottenham have not always been that convincing in the past few weeks but they have still put together a decent little unbeaten run in the Premier League and FA Cup,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I can see Spurs continuing that form here, too.

“It is great for Aston Villa that they are heading for Wembley soon for the Carabao Cup final, but they seem to save their better performances for that competition rather than the league, which is far more important.”

Tottenham have only managed to win 10 of their 25 games in the Premier League this season.

Spurs will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when Mourinho’s side host Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Tottenham lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC in the Champions League final in Madrid last term.

