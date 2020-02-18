Rio Ferdinand reacts to Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool FC

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has insisted that he was not surprised to see Atletico Madrid seal a 1-0 win over Liverpool FC in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC headed into the game in Madrid looking to transfer their fine Premier League form to the European stage.

However, it was Atletico Madrid who started the brighter, and Saul Niguez put the home side ahead in the fourth minute when he dinked his finish over Alisson Becker following a corner.

The home side were well organsed and did well to keep the visitors at bay in front of a raucous home crowd at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Liverpool FC enjoyed some spells of pressure in the second half but they failed to convert them into an equaliser.

Manchester United legend Ferdinand was not surprised by how the game panned out but says that the result is not the worst for Liverpool FC.

“We said before the game that Diego Simeone’s teams are resolute, organised and well-marshalled,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport after the final whistle.

“Yes, they lost the spine of their team in the summer, but he’s a fantastic coach who gets the best out of all of his players. Today, they did just that and they got the goal early in the game.

“They made it hard, they fought, they made it scruffy, they were aggressive – all the things you’d expect from a Simeone team and Liverpool didn’t have the answer in the end.

“But I don’t think it’s anything for Liverpool to panic about. It’s only 1-0 and they know what they’re capable of at Anfield.”

The Reds will now dust themselves down as they prepare for a return to Premier League action on Monday night when they take on West Ham United at Anfield.

The Merseysiders are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table as they bid to bring home their first ever Premier League trophy.

The return leg against Atletico Madrid at Anfield is not until 11 March, and it comes after four key domestic games for the Reds, including an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip