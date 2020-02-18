Michael Owen states his prediction for Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a valuable draw at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

The Reds will return to the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium for the first time since Liverpool FC lifted the Champions League trophy in the Spanish capital last term.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi in the showpiece as they won the European Cup for the sixth time.

The Merseyside outfit will look to become the first team to beat Atletico Madrid in 14 European fixtures at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium.

Liverpool FC booked their place in the Champions League knockout stage thanks to a 2-0 win at Red Bull Salzburg in their final group game.

While the Premier League leaders are unbeaten in 26 games in the top flight this season, Napoli were 2-0 winners against Liverpool FC back in September.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a draw against Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

“Liverpool have an almost fully fit squad available for their return to the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium where they famously lifted their sixth European Cup back in June,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Atleti have their fair share of injuries to contend with, but Diego Simeone’s side are a handful for anyone on home soil and they are unbeaten in their last 13 home Champions League knockout ties.

“The Reds were not at their best at Carrow Road on Saturday but, once again, they found a way to pick up maximum points.

“A draw wouldn’t be the worst result to take back to Anfield for the second leg and I think it will be honours even in the Spanish capital.”

The Reds won Group E despite losing to Napoli in their opening fixture of the campaign thanks to victories over Salzburg and Genk home and away plus a 1-1 draw with Napoli at Anfield.

Liverpool FC have won nine of their last 12 European fixtures but have lost seven of their last 13 Uefa competition matches outside England.

