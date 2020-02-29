Frank Lampard reacts to Marcos Alonso’s display in Chelsea FC’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard praised Marcos Alonso’s individual performance but warned Chelsea FC can’t rely on their left-back to keep scoring after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

The Spanish left-back retained his place in Lampard’s starting XI following his goal in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby last weekend.

Alonso broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute when he was quickest to react to the loose ball after Olivier Giroud’s attempt hit the woodwork.

However, Bournemouth levelled nine minutes in the second half when Jefferson Lerma got on the end of Ryan Fraser’s cross to beat Willy Caballero.

Eddie Howe’s men were ahead three minutes later when Joshua King managed to get on the end of the another good delivery from Jack Stacey.

Chelsea FC were heading towards a damaging defeat in their bid to finish in the top four before Alonso came to the rescue of the west London side.

Alonso displayed sharp reactions once again to pounce on the ball after Mason Mount’s attempt was saved to equalise in the 86th minute.

Speaking to BBC Sport after Chelsea FC’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, Lampard admitted that the Blues can’t keep relying on the Spaniard.

“We expected a fight and they gave us a difficult game but we should win the game, we had a lot of possession and chances,” Lampard said.

“The character of the team was great, it wasn’t for the want of trying but we need more goals.

“Marcos Alonso has had a big week but I don’t want my left-back top of the scoring charts. I want our attackers scoring goals and they haven’t.”

Alonso is Chelsea FC’s joint top goal-scorer in 2020 so far as Tammy Abraham’s goals dry up.

The Blues will host Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC will take on Everton in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 8 March.

