Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC

Bournemouth will complete the league double over unpredictable Chelsea FC for the first time in their history, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

Eddie Howe’s men are looking to secure a little slice of history despite their relegation struggles in the Premier League this season.

Bournemouth were 2-0 winners against the west London side at Stamford Bridge in their Premier League meeting before Christmas Day.

The Cherries will host a Chelsea FC side on Saturday afternoon that could be suffering from a Champions League hangover.

The Blues lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Lampard’s side are also winless in their last three Premier League games on the road, while Bournemouth have won back-to-back home fixtures.

Former Spurs forward Berbatov is backing Bournemouth to beat Chelsea FC at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“This match pits one struggling team against highly unpredictable opponents,” Berbatov told Metro.

“Bournemouth are in real trouble, losing their last two matches and only two points outside the relegation zone. Chelsea, meanwhile, beat Spurs last weekend but were then outclassed at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek. Frank Lampard will hope his players learn from that experience. But Eddie Howe’s men have a good record against Chelsea.

“The Cherries won at Stamford Bridge in December and Howe would give anything for three points now. It will be tough but I’m backing them to get it.”

Chelsea FC are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since November.

The Blues haven’t won an away fixture in the Premier League in the calendar year so far.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are looking to equal a club record of three consecutive Premier League home victories.

Chelsea FC will host Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

