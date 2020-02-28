Michael Owen states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to take another step towards a top-four finish in the Premier League by beating Bournemouth away from home on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues head into the game looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 3-0 defeat by Bayern Munich in their Champions League clash in midweek.

Chelsea FC went down 3-0 in front of their home fans as they were thoroughly outplayed by the German side in front of their home fans at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s men have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they have only won one of their last five outings in the top flight.

Chelsea FC were in good form as they earned a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last weekend and they will be keen to make it another victory on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is fully expecting to see Chelsea FC claim the three points on Saturday and take another step closer towards Champions League qualification.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Bournemouth won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Stamford Bridge back in December and have won their last couple at the Vitality Stadium, but I think Chelsea will build on their well-deserved home win against Spurs on Saturday and pick up another valuable three points.

“The Cherries didn’t have the rub of the green at Turf Moor on Saturday, but they begin the weekend just two points above the drop zone and have the small matter of a visit to Anfield in their next league game.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the table and three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

