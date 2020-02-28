Pat Nevin predicts Bournemouth v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pat Nevin has warned Chelsea FC that they are in for a difficult game when they travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues head into their trip to the south coast looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their comprehensive 3-0 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s men were outplayed as they suffered a chastening defeat in front of their home fans to dent their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

Chelsea FC will now switch their focus straight back to Premier League affairs as they look to keep themselves in the driving seat for a top-four finish in the top flight.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are currently fourth and they have only won one of their last five outings in the top flight.

Former Chelsea FC winger Nevin has now talked up the importance of the Blues claiming a positive result when they head to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “Bournemouth will be different [from the Bayern game] in so many ways but it certainly will not be easy as Eddie Howe’s side are battling for every single precious point.

“They have had a lot more rest this week but I’m not sure how much effect that will have. I expect a few changes to our starting line-up to freshen things up.

“Sometimes after a 3-0 home defeat you feel you have to cheer everyone up, but Chelsea fans were understanding as they filed out of the Bridge. I heard one wise old owl say: ‘The Spurs game was always more important for this season than the Bayern game, as well as being so much more fun.’

“He was spot on, winning the Champions League is super unlikely but a top-four finish is still on the cards after overcoming Jose’s side.

“With some our nearest challengers playing each other, a win at Bournemouth could actually give us some breathing space again.

“Having not been out of the top four since October and always being hunted down by the pack behind, that would be a lovely, relaxing feeling. It would also transform how we all feel about this week.”

After Saturday’s game, Chelsea FC will switch their focus back to the FA Cup and their fifth-round tie against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip