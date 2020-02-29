Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to make a return to winning ways against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues suffered a chastening 3-0 loss to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

Goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski secured a resounding win for the Bundesliga giants at Stamford Bridge to leave the Blues facing an exit.

Chelsea FC ended a winless run in the Premier League last weekend with a vital 2-1 victory over top-six rivals Tottenham Hotspur in west London.

However, Frank Lampard’s side are winless in their last three Premier League away fixtures following some struggles on the road.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have won their last three homes games on the south coast ahead of the visit of Chelsea FC.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“Bournemouth beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before Christmas, when they won comfortably, but that was not the only poor home result the Blues have had this season,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Frank Lampard’s side seem to be more comfortable on the road, although they have had not always got the results their away performances have deserved – take last month’s defeat at Newcastle for example.

“They were taken apart by Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, which shows how much they need to improve to compete at that level.

“But I still think they will have enough to see off Bournemouth.

“The Cherries did not have luck on their side in their defeat at Burnley last weekend but it worries me that they don’t seem to show much fight once they go behind.

“They have picked up only one point all season from games where they have conceded first, which is not a good sign – they need to be up for a scrap in the run-in.”

Chelsea FC have won seven of their last 10 meetings against Bournemouth but Lampard’s side suffered a shock defeat by Eddie Howe’s men earlier this term.

In fact, the Cherries are looking to complete the league double over their west London opponents for the first time in their history.

Chelsea FC are looking to secure consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since November.

