Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry

Bruno Fernandes is out to help Man United book their place in the Champions League for next season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 27 February 2020, 04:45 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has declared his desire to help Manchester United finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Portuguese midfielder is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has already made a positive impression since his switch, and he scored his first goal for the club in the 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League at the weekend.

The 25-year-old playmaker has also now made two assists in three Premier League games for the Red Devils as he bids to help them climb the table.

As things stand, Manchester United are just three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for a fourth-placed finish this season.

Now, January signing Fernandes has declared himself as determined to help Manchester United catch the Blues and seal a return to Europe’s elite club competition for next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Evening Standard, Fernandes said: “This is what I want to do and what I need to do.

“Everyone knows we want to get into the Champions League places. I am here to help the team conquer this place and keep winning games.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for the return leg of their Europa League clash against Club Brugge at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils drew the first leg 1-1 in Belgium last week.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Thierry Henry admits watching Liverpool FC makes him feel ‘tired’
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City
Jurgen Klopp
Thierry Henry admits watching Liverpool FC makes him feel ‘tired’
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Gary Neville admits ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal star deserves more credit
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Sky Sports pundit predicts Man United v Club Brugge
Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie tells Man United to sign Uruguay attacker
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry makes honest admission to Arsenal fans
Anthony Martial
Louis Saha explains where Man United star must improve his game
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova, five-time Major champion, announces retirement from tennis
ScoopDragon Football News Network