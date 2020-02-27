Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has declared his desire to help Manchester United finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Portuguese midfielder is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has already made a positive impression since his switch, and he scored his first goal for the club in the 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League at the weekend.

The 25-year-old playmaker has also now made two assists in three Premier League games for the Red Devils as he bids to help them climb the table.

As things stand, Manchester United are just three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for a fourth-placed finish this season.

Now, January signing Fernandes has declared himself as determined to help Manchester United catch the Blues and seal a return to Europe’s elite club competition for next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Evening Standard, Fernandes said: “This is what I want to do and what I need to do.

“Everyone knows we want to get into the Champions League places. I am here to help the team conquer this place and keep winning games.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for the return leg of their Europa League clash against Club Brugge at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils drew the first leg 1-1 in Belgium last week.

