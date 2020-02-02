Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Burnley v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Arsenal to secure a much-needed win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal have failed to win their last three Premier League games since a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on New Year’s Day at The Emirates.

The Gunners have drawn with Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Chelsea FC to drop six points in the race to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in tenth position in the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of Chelsea FC in fourth spot.

Burnley were impressive 2-0 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford in their most recent Premier League fixture.

Sean Dyche’s side have bought themselves some much-needed breathing space thanks to successive Premier League victories to move seven points above the relegation zone.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Arsenal to beat Burnley at Turf Moor in Sunday’s early kick-off.

“It is a tough game for Arsenal,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“They are the same as Burnley – intriguing in their inconsistency. Arsenal fans do appreciate what Mikel Arteta is trying to do, bringing appetite and energy to the team and giving his side the chance to learn from the philosophy he has brought in. The young players have bought into it.

“I think he has inherited a mess, though. To draw 12 games is a scandal and the defence has been useless. Perhaps Pablo Mari will be able to bolster it – we’ll see.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is coming back fresh, which could be the difference here.”

Arsenal came from behind twice to rescue a 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC in the Premier League last month.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday 16 February.

Arsenal will host Everton at The Emirates in their second consecutive home fixture on Sunday 23 February.

