Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Burnley v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to ease to a 3-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners will make the trip to Burnley looking to record their first Premier League win since a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on New Year’s Day.

Mikel Arteta’s side have drawn their last three Premier League games with Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Chelsea FC to fail to make any inroads in the top-four race.

However, Arsenal have built some momentum after putting together a four-game unbeaten run with some promising performances as the team starts to adjust to Arteta’s style.

Burnley have managed to move clear of the relegation zone following back-to-back Premier League victories.

Sean Dyche’s side were 2-0 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford in their last Premier League outing thanks to goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes.

Former Spurs forward Berbatov is backing Arsenal to ease to a resounding 3-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s hard to believe that Burnley are on the same points as Arsenal, and if they give Arteta’s side space then it won’t be a good day for them, however if they keep things tight they can make life difficult,” Berbatov told Metro.

“If Aubameyang gets space then he can destroy them, Pepe has got great pace thay he will want to use and I really like Martinelli who has a lot of quality in him and I would like to see him in more games.”

Arsenal have won their last 10 Premier League games against Burnley since March 2010.

The Gunners were 2-1 winners against Dyche’s side at The Emirates back in August when Unai Emery was still in charge of Arsenal.

The north London side will taken on Newcastle United and Everton in their next two Premier League games after the international break.

