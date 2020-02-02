Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Burnley v Arsenal

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson is backing Burnley to beat Arsenal at Turf Moor on Sunday

By The Sport Review staff Sunday 2 February 2020
Mark Lawrenson is backing Burnley to edge to a narrow win against Arsenal at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners will be looking to make a return to winning ways following a 2-2 draw with bitter rivals Chelsea FC last time out.

Arsenal came from behind twice to secure a point against the west London side to keep their faint hopes of a top-four finish alive.

The Gunners have drawn their last three Premier League games under Arteta to leave the north London side in midtable.

Burnley secured a famous 2-0 victory over Manchester United in their last Premier League outing to buy Sean Dyche’s side some breathing space.

They moved seven points clear of the relegation zone thanks to their surprise win against an inconsistent Manchester United side.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Burnley to edge to a 2-1 win against Arsenal at Turf Moor on Saturday.

“I know Burnley went out of the FA Cup against Norwich but they had a couple of excellent results in the Premier League before then, against Leicester and Manchester United,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I am still not sure how Arsenal nicked a point against Chelsea in their last league game but at least it shows they have got something about them under their new manager Mikel Arteta.

“This is a big test for Arteta, though. There is a reason why Burnley have established themselves in the Premier League, and it is because their blueprint works.”

Arsenal were 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture against Burnley at The Emirates back in August.

Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery was in charge for the Premier League clash as goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed the three points.

The Gunners will return from the winter break with a home clash against Newcastle United on Sunday 16 February before the visit of Everton on Sunday 23 February.

