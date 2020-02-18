Champions League round of 16 preview

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: The Sport Review)

The Champions League returns with a bang over the next few weeks as the remaining 16 teams battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

There are some mouth-watering matches scheduled to take place, with two clashes between Premier League and La Liga sides undoubtedly the standout ties.

Holders Liverpool FC face a tough test against Atletico Madrid as they bid to continue their defence of the trophy.

The two sides have previously played four matches against each other in Europe, with each recording one victory and the other two games drawn.

The Reds have been sweeping all before them on the domestic front this term, but are unlikely to find things easy against Atletico.

Manchester City are also set for two difficult fixtures as they go head-to-head with Real Madrid for a place in the last eight.

City’s ban from the next two editions of the Champions League for serious breaches of UEFA’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations could fire up the players and they should have enough about them to defeat Madrid over two legs.

Chelsea FC did well to reach the knockout phase, but could struggle to progress any further after being drawn against Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga side smashed 24 goals in six games during the group stage and are strongly fancied to reach the last eight.

Barcelona are also a confident selection to make it through to the quarter-finals after being paired with Napoli in the round of 16.

Barca haven’t quite been at their brilliant best this season, but should possess far too much quality for the Serie A team.

One of the most entertaining ties of the round could be the clash between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

Dortmund’s new striker Erling Braut Haaland has made a huge impression since joining the club from Red Bull Salzburg and it would be no surprise to see him make his mark against PSG.

He was awarded the Bundesliga Player of the Month despite playing just 59 minutes after netting five times in his first two appearances.

Juventus eased their way through the group stage and have been rewarded with a winnable looking tie against French side Lyon.

With Cristiano Ronaldo once again in fine form and Lyon struggling for consistency, Juve should sweep into the quarter-finals.

Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to beat RB Leipzig in their last 16 tie, but they would do well not underestimate the threat posed by the German side.

With Harry Kane on the sidelines Leipzig will fancy their chances of causing an upset, although Spurs may prove to be slightly too classy.

Atalanta have progressed to this stage of the competition for the first time in their history and will be confident of causing Valencia problems.

However, the La Liga side came through a difficult group in the opening phase and may possess too much know-how in this one.