‘Wonderful’: Gary Neville reacts to Man United star’s goal in 2-0 win at Chelsea FC

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville paid tribute to Harry Maguire for his “wonderful” goal after he helped to fire Manchester United to a 2-0 win at Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Monday night.

Maguire scored from a header in the second half for the Red Devils after Anthony Martial had fired the visitors ahead at the end of the first half.

The win was a welcome one for Manchester United and it hosted them up into seventh place and left them just three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for the top four.

Martial gave the visitors the lead in the 45th minute when he headed home from inside the box following good play and a fine cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka down the right wing.

Maguire then made it 2-0 to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in the 66th minute when he headed in Bruno Fernandes’ quality cross to net his first Premier League goal for Manchester United.

Chelsea FC had two goals ruled out by VAR on what ended up being a frustrating evening for Frank Lampard and his team.

Speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, Red Devils legend Neville provided his analysis of Maguire’s goal at Stamford Bridge.

Neville said: “Manchester United have scored with two wonderful headers tonight, one from Martial and one from Maguire.

“He’s jostling for position and he just steps in front of Rudiger at the last minute. Then it’s about the power of the header. There was nobody on the post for Chelsea and that’s cost them.

“The header from Maguire is absolutely wonderful and [Willy] Caballero has absolutely no chance.”

Next up for Manchester United is their trip to Club Brugge in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday night.

They will then host Watford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

