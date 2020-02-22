Cesc Fabregas sends message to Marcos Alonso after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham

Cesc Fabregas reacts to Marcos Alonso's goal in Chelsea FC's 2-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday

By Social Spy Saturday 22 February 2020, 14:40 UK
Cesc Fabregas took to Twitter to celebrate Marcos Alonso’s goal in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

The Spanish defender has found his first-team opportunities limited under Frank Lampard in the Premier League this season.

The former Real Madrid full-back was making just his seventh start of the Premier League season in the London derby.

Oliver Giroud broke the deadlock in the 15th minute with a clinical finish after Hugo Lloris initially denied his compatriot.

Alonso doubled the west London side’s advantage in the 48th minute with a brilliant goal to complete an attractive Chelsea FC move.

The 29-year-old came close to scoring his second of the derby but Alonso’s free-kick hit the woodwork later in the second half.

Fabregas won the Premier League title along with Alonso as part of Antonio Conte’s Chelsea FC team in 2016-17.

And Fabregas, who played for Tottenham’s rivals Arsenal and Chelsea FC during his Premier League career took to Twitter to send a message to Alonso.

Fabregas wrote in Spanish on his Twitter page: “Ese es mi Marquitossss @marcosalonso03 💪🏻👏🏻”

His message in English translates to: “That is my Marquitossss”

Chelsea FC moved four points clear of Tottenham in the top-four race after the Blues immediately bounced back from their 2-0 defeat by Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Lampard’s men will take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Tottenham will welcome Wolves to north London when they look to return to winning ways in the Premier League next Sunday.

