Michael Owen raves about Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen praised Frank Lampard for a “tactical masterclass” in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues were looking to make a swift return to winning ways following a 2-0 defeat by Manchester United in west London on Monday night.

Lampard made the decision to give Olivier Giroud a rare start for the London derby and the former Arsenal striker broke the deadlock in the 15th minute.

Giroud volleyed past Hugo Lloris after the Spurs goalkeeper saved his compatriot’s initial effort before Ross Barkley hit the woodwork in a frenetic sequence of play.

Chelsea FC extended their lead three minutes into the second half thanks to Marcos Alonso’s low strike following a sweeping team move.

Tottenham halved the deficit when Antonio Rudiger scored an own goal in the 88th minute but Spurs manager Jose Mourinho saw his team’s three-match winning run come to an end at his former employers.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen heaped praise on Lampard for his tactics in the London derby as the Blues moved four points clear of Tottenham.

Owen wrote on Twitter: “Frank Lampard has tactically outwitted his old boss in both @premierleague encounters this season. Although on this weeks evidence, very strange that Giroud has been so underused by him.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when the west London side host Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

The Blues travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League next weekend before a home clash against Everton on Sunday 8 March.

Tottenham, who lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in north London on Tuesday night, will host Wolves next Sunday.

