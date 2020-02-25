Chelsea FC defender issues rallying cry ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Andreas Christensen believes that Chelsea FC are capable of making life “tough” for Bayern Munich when they host the German side in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday night.

The Blues are preparing to welcome the Bundesliga giants to Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 clash as they bid to take a step towards the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

The west London side set themselves up for that game by claiming an impressive 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Frank Lampard’s side will now prepare to tackle Bayern as they look to claim another home win and edge towards sealing a place in the last-eight draw.

Christensen knows all about how tough Bayern will be as opponents, but he is confident that the Blues have the quality needed to overcome the German side.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Christensen said: “The win [against Tottenham] was so important because we’ve opened up a little bit of a gap again. We want to be up there, pushing up towards third place and beyond and that’s our goal.

“It’s a good win for us and sets us up nicely ahead of a big game on Tuesday against Bayern Munich.

“It’s an exciting game for us, a tough game of course, but one we are looking forward to.

“I spent two years in Germany at Borussia Monchengladbach, so I know all about Bayern and just how tough they can be. Yet at the same time we are a good team and it will be tough for Bayern.”

Chelsea FC currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Manchester United as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

The Blues will travel to Bournemouth in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

