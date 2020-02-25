Hakim Ziyech breaks silence on his Chelsea FC transfer

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Hakim Ziyech has revealed his delight at agreeing a move to Chelsea FC after agreeing a five-year contract with the Blues.

Chelsea FC confirmed on Sunday that the 26-year-old had agreed personal terms with the Blues ahead of his transfer from Ajax in the summer.

The west London club agreed a deal to sign the attacker from Ajax earlier this month and the transfer has now been rubber-stamped ahead of his switch at the end of the season.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Ziyech admitted his delight at the prospect of joining the west London side in the summer.

Ziyech said: “I am delighted and proud to have signed for such a huge club as Chelsea.

“I am looking forward to next season and hope we can achieve great things together.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are delighted Hakim will be joining us in the summer, having been a key target of the club’s in this last window.

“He has consistently been one of the most dangerous attacking players in Europe in recent years, which we saw first-hand in our two games against Ajax in the Champions League.”

Ziyech has scored eight goals and made 16 assists across all competitions for Ajax so far this season.

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their crunch Champions League clash against Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

The west London side head into that game on the back of their impressive 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as Frank Lampard’s men cemented their position in fourth place in the table.

