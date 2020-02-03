‘I was delighted’: Frank Lampard raves about Chelsea FC star

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard hails Antonio Rudiger's contribution in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Leicester City

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 3 February 2020, 06:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has expressed his delight at Antonio Rudiger’s presence in the Chelsea FC team after the defender scored twice in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

The Germany international broke the deadlock with a close-range header from Mason Mount’s corner to give Chelsea FC a 46th-minute lead at the King Power Stadium.

However, Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell scored twice in 10 minutes to give Leicester a narrow lead heading into the final 26 minutes in the top-four clash.

But Leicester’s lead lasted seven minutes as Rudiger levelled with another header from another Mount delivery to secure Chelsea FC a point from the trip north.

Rudiger returned to the Chelsea FC team last month following an injury lay-off to inject some much-needed experience and quality into Lampard’s starting XI.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after their thrilling 2-2 draw, Lampard singled out his German defender for special praise after his two-goal haul.

“I was delighted with his two goals. We need to score more from set-pieces, particularly in games against good opposition when it’s tight. So really pleased with Toni.

“We did miss him earlier in the season. He brings an aggression and a presence in everything he does.

“That’s good, because we have young players in those areas as well. He is more experienced of our centre-backs. He brings his quality in lots of ways.

“Set-pieces are something we have been a bit short on, in terms of how desire have we got to put our head on it and score goals. He brings that naturally.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of third-placed Leicester in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

The Blues will return to Premier League action after their winter break with a home clash against sixth-placed Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
