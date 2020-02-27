Arsene Wenger: Chelsea FC broke ‘rule number one’ in Bayern loss

Arsene Wenger (Photo: beIN Sports)

Arsene Wenger has revealed that Chelsea FC broke “rule number one” during their 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues failed to capitalise on their chances in the first half at Stamford Bridge before Bayern took control of the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Former Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry scored two quick-fire goals at the start of the second half before Poland international Robert Lewandowski sealed a commanding win.

Chelsea FC have an uphill battle to try to find a way back into the Champions League last-16 tie when they make the trip to Bavaria for the second leg on March 18.

Wenger has been at the wrong end of a Bayern thrashing a number of times during his decorated spell in charge of Chelsea FC’s bitter London rivals Arsenal.

The former Gunners boss felt Chelsea FC made a key mistake during their 3-0 loss to Bayern in west London on Tuesday night.

“What has he [Lampard] learned… but he knew already, because you don’t lose five home games if your team is superior to every other team,” Wenger told beIN Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“But at that level, to give possession away you’re punished at some stage because they make you run too much, and you cannot survive for 90 minutes.

“In the Champions League, if you lost the midfield you’re in trouble, it’s rule number one.

“Because you play against good teams, if they can feed the strikers you, at some stage, will pay for it.

“And we’ve all gone through that but when the team is really superior that’s what happens.”

The Blues were 2-1 winners against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge last weekend as they kept a three-point lead over Manchester United in the race to finish in the top four.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon before a home clash against Everton on Sunday 8 March.

