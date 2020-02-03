Frank Lampard explains why he dropped 25-year-old Chelsea FC star

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Frank Lampard has defended his decision to start Willy Caballero in Chelsea FC’s goal ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Chelsea FC manager opted to start the 38-year-old ahead of the world’s most expensive goalkeeper after Kepa’s patchy form in the Blues goal over the past few months.

The Argentine shot-stopper had started in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round and Lampard decided to stick with Caballero for the return of the Premier League.

Caballero acquitted himself relatively well given his lack of first-team experience since his move to Chelsea FC from Manchester City back in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC broke the deadlock in the 46th minute thanks to Antonio Rudiger’s header before Leicester equalised through Harvey Barnes eight minutes later at the King Power Stadium.

Caballero was caught out of position for Ben Chilwell’s goal in the 64th minute but Rudiger netted a second header to secure a point for the west London side.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about his decision to start Caballero ahead of Kepa, Lampard said:

“You make decisions every week and every day in this job. No decision is easy.

“When it comes to a goalkeeper you probably do give it a little bit more thought and a bit more time, especially if someone seems to be the designated number one. That can’t be the end of the story.

“We have to be competitive. Willy trains well, he acts well and he played well against Hull last week. I decided to stick with him.”

Caballero completed a free transfer to Chelsea FC from Manchester City in 2017.

Kepa moved to Chelsea FC in a £72m deal from Athletic Bilbao in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC will take on sixth-placed Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip