Glen Johnson predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Glen Johnson is backing Chelsea FC to finish in the top four this season despite their loss to Manchester United on Monday night.

The Blues slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat by Manchester United at Stamford Bridge following goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire.

Chelsea FC have seen their advantage in fourth place cut to a point ahead of their clash against fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The west London side have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games to lose their grip on fourth position.

Manchester City’s two-year ban from Uefa competitions means Chelsea FC could still finish in fifth spot and qualify for the Champions League.

However, former Blues defender Johnson is confident that Chelsea FC can bounce back and go on to secure fourth place in the remaining months of the season.

“I think they’ll have enough [for a top four finish],” Johnson told Sky Sports. “I said at the start of the season that fourth would be an unbelievable season from where Lamps picked them up.

“I think looking at where they were in the summer, getting anywhere near fourth would’ve been a good season. Forget home and away form, I think they’ve had a great season.

“Continue the way they are I think they will get fourth anyway and I don’t think they’ll need to rely on the City ban to be upheld to qualify for the Champions League.”

Chelsea FC appointed Frank Lampard as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement last summer despite the retired midfielder’s lack of experience in top-flight management.

The Blues manager will take on his former boss Jose Mourinho when Spurs make the trip across the English capital to take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea FC won the reverse fixture back in December thanks to a 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

