Glenn Hoddle questions Frank Lampard about handling of Chelsea FC forward

Ex-England manager Glenn Hoddle (Photo: BT Sport)

Glenn Hoddle has questioned why Olivier Giroud hasn’t featured more regularly for Chelsea FC this season after his performance in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard turned to Giroud after their 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night dented their top-four ambitions.

Giroud justified his inclusion with his first Premier League goal of the season in the 15th minute to break the deadlock against Jose Mourinho’s side.

The 33-year-old performed well in his third start of the Premier League campaign following Lampard’s appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement last summer.

Lampard is thought to be desperate to sign a new striker to ease the pressure and workload on England international Tammy Abraham.

However, former Chelsea FC boss Hoddle admitted that he is bemused about Lampard’s reluctance to use Giroud this season.

“I am surprised Giroud hasn’t played more football under Frank,’ Hoddle told BT Sport.

“I think last year he was excellent he is a great sub who does well when he comes on. He brought him on the other night against United but he didn’t really have any other options.

“When he comes on I think he’s a threat. He’s starting today he’s now got an opportunity to say to the manager I’m better than what you think.

“He knows his future isn’t going to be here so inside himself he’ll be relaxed and if he’s under less pressure sometimes players play better when they are like that.”

Giroud moved to Chelsea FC from Arsenal in the 2018 January transfer window.

The World Cup winner has contributed with some vital goals throughout his career at the west London side.

Giroud has netted 20 times in 72 games in all competitions over the past 24 months or so.

Chelsea FC will host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip