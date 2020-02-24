‘Unbelievable’: Frank Lampard singles out unsung Chelsea FC star

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard highlights Mason Mount's role in Marcos Alonso's goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Tottenham

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 24 February 2020, 07:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard raved about Mason Mount’s “unbelievable” sharpness in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

Mount started in an advanced role behind striker Olivier Giroud for the visit of their bitter London rivals in the lunchtime kick-off.

Giroud broke the deadlock in the 15th minute with a clinical finish to help settle Chelsea FC following their 2-0 loss to Manchester United last week.

Marcos Alonso doubled the home side’s advantage inside three minutes of the second half before Antonio Rudiger netted a late own goal.

Mount played a role in Alonso’s goal with a key pass in the lead up to the Spain international’s goal.

Chelsea FC boss Lampard was full of praise for Mount after his return to the Blues side after the 21-year-old was dropped for the visit of Manchester United.

“It was a great goal for different reasons,” Lampard told his post-match media conference at Stamford Bridge.

“Mason’s run (was important). Mason’s performance, I hope that gets digested properly afterwards.

“A lot of people talk about Mason and his goals but his work rate and his sharpness in his game [on Saturday] was unbelievable.”

Chelsea FC moved four points clear of their top-six rivals Tottenham thanks to their 2-0 win in Saturday’s London derby.

The Blues will host Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The west London outfit will make the trip to Bournemouth next weekend looking to cement their position in fourth place in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Luke Shaw
Gary Neville: Man United star is finally close to his best again
Luke Shaw
Gary Neville: Man United star is finally close to his best again
Bruno Fernandes
BBC Sport pundit raves about Bruno Fernandes during 3-0 win over Watford
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard admits Christian Pulisic injury is ‘difficult’
Mikel Arteta
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Everton
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Man United’s 3-0 win over Watford
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mason Mount
Frank Lampard opens up about Mason Mount form at Chelsea FC
Martin Keown
Martin Keown sends urgent message to Arsenal about 18-year-old’s future
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool FC to sign two top Bundesliga forwards
ScoopDragon Football News Network