‘Unbelievable’: Frank Lampard singles out unsung Chelsea FC star

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard raved about Mason Mount’s “unbelievable” sharpness in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

Mount started in an advanced role behind striker Olivier Giroud for the visit of their bitter London rivals in the lunchtime kick-off.

Giroud broke the deadlock in the 15th minute with a clinical finish to help settle Chelsea FC following their 2-0 loss to Manchester United last week.

Marcos Alonso doubled the home side’s advantage inside three minutes of the second half before Antonio Rudiger netted a late own goal.

Mount played a role in Alonso’s goal with a key pass in the lead up to the Spain international’s goal.

Chelsea FC boss Lampard was full of praise for Mount after his return to the Blues side after the 21-year-old was dropped for the visit of Manchester United.

“It was a great goal for different reasons,” Lampard told his post-match media conference at Stamford Bridge.

“Mason’s run (was important). Mason’s performance, I hope that gets digested properly afterwards.

“A lot of people talk about Mason and his goals but his work rate and his sharpness in his game [on Saturday] was unbelievable.”

Chelsea FC moved four points clear of their top-six rivals Tottenham thanks to their 2-0 win in Saturday’s London derby.

The Blues will host Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The west London outfit will make the trip to Bournemouth next weekend looking to cement their position in fourth place in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip