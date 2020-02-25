Frank Lampard told Chelsea FC have missed ‘quality’ 31-year-old

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have missed Marcos Alonso’s quality left foot in the team, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Spanish full-back made just his seventh start of the Premier League season for the visit of bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard was looking to shake up his Blues team following their 2-0 loss to Manchester United in west London earlier in the week.

Alonso seized his chance to shine with an influential performance from his left-back role in Lampard’s team as Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock in the first half.

The 31-year-old doubled the home side’s lead when Alonso got on the end of a sweeping team move to finish past Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the 48th minute.

Alonso hit the woodwork from a free-kick later in the second half to narrowly miss out on finding the net again in the Premier League clash.

Former Spurs forward Crooks was impressed with Alonso’s display, adding that Chelsea FC have missed the Spanish defender’s ability to influence games with his left foot.

“The ball by Alonso for Mason Mount in the early exchanges of this London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham was an immediate reminder of how much I, and indeed the Blues, had missed the quality of his left foot,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Only minutes later we saw a lovely volley flash over the bar with his weaker right foot. But what took place thereafter was a moment of sheer magic.

“Three minutes into the second half saw the most exquisite first-time ball from Ross Barkley set up a glorious strike by Alonso that put the game beyond Spurs.

“It momentarily took my mind off the awful decision to leave Tottenham’s Giovani lo Celso on the pitch for his shocking tackle on Azpilicueta.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth place and three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

The Blues will take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in their next Premier League game.

