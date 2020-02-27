Michael Ballack: I felt sorry for this Chelsea FC star in 3-0 loss to Bayern

Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Michael Ballack has admitted that he felt sorry for Mason Mount in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

The England international struggled to get a grip on affairs in the middle of the park as Mount was outplayed by Bayern star Alphonso Davies in the first leg.

Mount produced a muted performance as the 20-year-old struggled to keep tabs on Davies, who produced an influential performance on the left side of Bayern’s midfield.

Former Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry scored twice at the start of the second half before Robert Lewandowski netted to seal a commanding 3-0 win in the English capital.

Ex-Bayern and Chelsea FC midfielder Ballack felt sorry for Mount after a punishing first-leg experience for the Blues youth graduate in the Champions League last-16 clash.

“He [Mount] was a bit unlucky, he was doing one versus one against Davies,” Ballack told Chelsea TV, as quoted by Metro.

“He has phenomenal speed which you don’t just see in the Bundesliga but at international level, it’s outstanding.

“He had two or three good runs and maybe a little bit of an advantage but he got beaten really quick.

“But you also have to find different ways, that’s a learning process, next time he will position himself better, maybe they [the team] push up.

“Also it’s a learning in the group as a team about positioning on the pitch better.

“I thought most of the time they were too deep. Even if you play sometimes deep, it’s not a problem to have it under control, but you have to change rhythm as well but they couldn’t do it, they couldn’t create it.”

Chelsea FC will make the return trip to Bayern at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday 18 March.

The Blues will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Chelsea FC will host Everton on Sunday 8 March before a trip to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday 14 March.

The Blues are in fourth place and three points ahead of bitter rivals Manchester United.

