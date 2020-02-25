Frank Lampard told 33-year-old can give Chelsea FC another option

Olivier Girould's return to goal-scoring form gives Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard another option, according to Garth Crooks

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 25 February 2020, 08:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Garth Crooks says Olivier Giroud’s return to the Chelsea FC team gives Frank Lampard greater options up front.

The France international made just his third Premier League start of the season against their bitter London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime.

The former Arsenal striker required a mere 15 minutes to break the deadlock in the London derby with a clinical finish after his initial effort was saved by Hugo Lloris.

Giroud can play a big role in Chelsea FC’s top-four challenge for the remainder of the season, especially given the Blues’ over-reliance on Tammy Abraham this term.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks believes Giroud will give Lampard more options with regards to team selection.

“It may have been his first league start since the end of November, but Giroud doesn’t seem to have lost his desire to score goals or lead the Chelsea front-line,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The France forward’s first league goal for 10 months was a fabulous strike. Giroud’s emergence from the shadows gives manager Frank Lampard options, especially as Batshuayi is in such poor form and Tammy Abraham is still coming to terms with his first full season in the Premier League.

“Giroud must have been relieved to get on the score-sheet against Spurs, and that infernal contraption they call VAR didn’t chalk off yet another perfectly worked goal as it did in midweek against Manchester United. Goals are far too difficult to come by as it is.”

Giroud has scored one goal in six games in all competitions this term, falling out-of-favour under Maurizio Sarri’s replacement Lampard.

The Chelsea FC boss has been rewarded for giving Abraham a chance to shine, with the England star netting 13 goals in the Premier League.

The west London outfit will take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Blues are in fourth place with a three-point cushion over Manchester United.

