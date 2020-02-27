Joe Cole names Chelsea FC star who can challenge Trent Alexander-Arnold

BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)

Joe Cole believes that Chelsea FC defender Reece James can challenge Liverpool FC’s full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for an England spot at Euro 2020 this summer.

The 20-year-old James has impressed in the Chelsea FC side so far this season after being handed the chance to shine by Blues boss Frank Lampard.

James has hardly put a foot wrong in a right-back role in the Blues team, racking up 15 appearances in the Premier League.

The Chelsea FC youth graduate scored his first Champions League goal in a 4-4 draw with Ajax in the group stage last year.

Alexander-Arnold has established himself as the best right-back in the Premier League, and arguably Europe, over the past two seasons.

The Liverpool FC star created two goals in their 3-2 win over West Ham at Anfield on Monday night to take his tally to two strikes and 12 assists this term.

Former Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC playmaker Cole believes that James can rival Alexander-Arnold for a starting spot in Gareth Southgate’s England team this summer.

“He’s different class Reece, people talk about his delivery but he’s very rarely out of position defensively, he’s a strong lad, he’s cold, he’s calculated in his play,” Cole told BT Sport on Tuesday night.

“He’s been one of Chelsea’s most consistent players over the last few weeks. He’s going to be pushing Trent [Alexander-Arnold] all the way.

“When he gets the ball you feel safe in any position. ‘He just puts balls into the area, it’s inviting if you’re a striker.

“Maybe there will have to be a system change because this guy could be playing for England very very soon.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday 3 March.

The Blues are facing an uphill battle in the Champions League following a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

