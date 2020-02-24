Rio Ferdinand identifies Chelsea FC’s ‘big issue’ under Frank Lampard

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has identified Chelsea FC’s “big issue” that needs to be fixed under Frank Lampard.

The Blues lost 2-0 to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge last week following goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire.

Chelsea FC welcomed their bitter London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime knowing that their position in the top four was under threat.

However, the Blues dug deep to secure a 2-1 victory over Spurs to secure three points thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso either side of half-time.

Lampard’s side haven’t kept a clean sheet since their 3-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge on 11 January.

Chelsea FC have already conceded 37 times in the Premier League this season, which is more than any other team in the top seven.

Former Manchester United centre-half Ferdinand believes Chelsea FC’s defence remains the big issue that Lampard needs to remedy.

“Well I think defending’s been a big, big issue for this Chelsea team,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“I don’t think they’ve had anyone in the team who’s taken control of any situation.

“I think we can look at the Martial goal against Manchester United.

“Yes, [Andreas] Christensen came off the pitch with a nose injury, I think he was criticised a little bit in the media about his positioning or whatnot or taking control of the situation.

“But I do believe yes if you look at Martial at any point in this clip he doesn’t really get anyone around him, that’s true, but sometimes you would say it’s a good cross, a good run and an even better header in that situation.

“But to stop that you would like to think you’d get your hand against him at some point.”

Chelsea FC are four points clear of Tottenham following their 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s men at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Lampard’s side will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when the Blues host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

The Blues will make the trip to Bournemouth in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

