‘He’s got bottle’: Steven Gerrard raves about Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard

Steven Gerrard says he is proud to see Frank Lampard doing such a great job at Chelsea FC, adding that he hopes to renew their Premier League rivalry in the future.

The Blues manager masterminded Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s side returned to winning ways courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso either side of half-time.

Chelsea FC moved four points clear of Tottenham in the race to secure a top-four spot in Lampard’s first season in the Premier League management.

The Blues legend has been widely praised for his positive impact at Stamford Bridge, particularly bringing through young talent into the first-team.

Gerrard, who took over the reins at Rangers in 2018, is impressed with Lampard’s performance as Chelsea FC boss so far despite having to deal with a transfer ban last summer.

“I admire Frank for his bottle, leading Chelsea in the biggest league in the world during a transfer ban. I’m proud of him as a former team-mate,” Gerrard told his former Liverpool FC team-mate Danny Murphy in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“There will naturally be a comparison to me and Frank because there was when we were players. Could we play together? Who was better?

“There is still an element of that but the reality is we are in two completely different jobs.”

Gerrard and Lampard were often compared against each other as players due to their goal-scoring records and talismanic performances.

The Rangers manager is hopeful that one day he will have the opportunity to pit himself against his former England team-mate.

When Murphy admitted that he would like the pair to renew their rivalry, Gerrard replied: “So would I. I’m sure Frank has had the same thoughts.

“But I’d also love to become a rival to Jose Mourinho.”

Chelsea FC will take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

