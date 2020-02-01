BT Sport pundit pinpoints Chelsea FC’s main problem after 2-2 draw at Leicester

Ex-England manager Glenn Hoddle (Photo: BT Sport)

Glenn Hoddle feels that Chelsea FC have plenty of attacking threat but need to work on finishing games off after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues headed into the game looking to claim a victory to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

After a goalless first half at the King Power Stadium, Chelsea FC took the lead in the 46th minute when Antonio Rudiger headed home Mason Mount’s corner.

However, Leicester City quickly turned the game around, thanks to goals from Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell, making it 2-1 to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

But Frank Lampard’s men fought back and managed to net an equaliser in the 71st minute when Rudiger scored another header to cap his man-of-the-match display.

Former England boss Hoddle feels that Chelsea FC have some work to do when it comes to putting games to bed under Lampard.

“That’s Chelsea – they look like they can score at any time but they’re not putting teams to the sword,” Hoddle said during BT Sport‘s coverage of the game.

“They had opportunities to really have won this game in the first 35 minutes. We’ve seen them do it before this season.

“But you just sense that they’re going to concede goals, so it’s a very difficult one to put right.

“Maybe it’s individuals, maybe there are some players who could come in in the transfer market who are going to make things tighter. But certainly going forward, they’re an exciting side to watch.”

The result left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table with 13 games left to play this season.

Hoddle also singled out Rudiger for special praise after his impressive display against the Foxes.

“Rudiger, for me, has been outstanding [today],” Hoddle added.

“He got the two goals but defensively as well, playing in the left channel, he’s been excellent today, he really has. He has a great attitude.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after their winter break with a home clash against Manchester United, before the Blues will welcome London rivals Tottenham to Stamford Bridge.

