BBC Sport pundit criticises Chelsea FC star during 2-2 draw with Leicester

Leon Osman was not impressed by Willy Caballero's display in Chelsea FC's 2-2 draw with Leicester City

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 1 February 2020, 14:24 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Leon Osman accused Willy Caballero of instilling “panic” in the Chelsea FC defence with his performance during the 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

With Caballero starting in the place of Kepa Arrizabalaga for the Blues, the two sides played out a goalless first half at the King Power Stadium but things livened up quickly after the break.

Antonio Rudiger headed Chelsea FC into the lead just after half time when he rose to meet Mason Mount’s corner.

However, Brendan Rodgers’ side hit back in the 54th minute when Harvey Barnes’ strike deceived and beat Caballero in the Leicester City goal.

Leicester City then took the lead in the 64th minute when Ben Chilwell fired home a cool finish from close range in the box.

However, their lead was short-lived, as Rudiger netted his second of the afternoon with a header in the 71st minute.

Former Everton midfielder Osman was on commentary duty for BBC Radio 5 live during the game, and he was not at all impressed by Caballero’s performance, especially for Leicester City’s second goal.

Speaking after the strike from Chilwell, Osman said: “Frank Lampard put Willy Caballero in to be a steady, secure figure and he’s just come charging out of his goalmouth.

“It just sets in panic to the team, suddenly the Chelsea players are swarming the goalmouth rather than picking up the players they normally would, and that gives Ben Chilwell more space for the goal.”

The result leaves Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table and seven points ahead of Manchester United, who host Wolves later on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Chelsea FC’s next game is a home clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

They will then host Tottenham Hotspur in the second crucial game in quick succession in the top-four race in the Premier League.

