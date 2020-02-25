Gary Lineker reacts to Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Chelsea FC

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to admit that he was impressed by Serge Gnabry’s performance as he scored twice to fire Bayern Munich to a 3-0 win over Chelsea FC in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues headed into the first leg of their last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the weekend.

However, Bayern Munich dominated proceedings for most of the game and after a goalless first half, former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry fired the visitors into the lead in the 51st minute with a smart finish.

Gnabry then netted his second of the night with a fine finish into the bottom-right corner in the 54th minute to put the visitors in control.

And Robert Lewandowski scored a third away goal for the Bundesliga outfit when he tapped home from close range in the 76th minute.

Marcos Alonso was then shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the 83rd minute on a miserable night for the Blues.

The defeat leaves Chelsea FC with it all to do heading into the return leg in Munich on 18 March.

Former England star Lineker was watching the game from Stamford Bridge and he took to Twitter to offer his reaction as Gnabry netted his two goals.

After Gnabry’s first, Lineker posted: “Gnabry has given @FCBayernEN the lead following great awareness from Lewandowski. Cracking football.”

And after the former Arsenal star made it 2-0, he wrote: “Another from Gnabry, his 6th in 2 games in London this season. 😳.”

Meanwhile, former England boss Glenn Hoddle sung Gnabry’s praises after his two-goal haul at Stamford Bridge.

“He was outstanding,” Hoddle said of Gnabry on BT Sport. “He affected the game with everything that he’s done.

“What I like about him is that he’s a wide man who arrives in the penalty area.”

Frank Lampard will now have to work to lift his players as they prepare for a trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

