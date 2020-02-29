‘It’s been frustrating’: Frank Lampard delivers update on Chelsea FC star’s injury

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has admitted his frustration at Tammy Abraham’s recent injury setback for Chelsea FC.

The England striker has been struggling with an ankle problem in recent weeks and despite making an appearance in the Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich last week, he remains sidelined with the problem.

The 22-year-old has been missing training in recent days as he bids to control the pain associated with the injury problem, and he sat out Saturday’s clash against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Lampard was quizzed about Abraham’s situation ahead of the trip to the south coast, and the Chelsea FC boss insisted that surgery is not yet being considered as an option to treat the recurring injury problem.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Lampard said of Abraham’s injury: “It’s an ankle injury around the ligament.

“He’s got inflammation and the inflammation is causing pain so we’re looking at ways to get rid of that pain.

“It’s been a month [since he suffered the injury against Arsenal] and we’re still talking about it so it’s been a frustrating one because we’ve seen him come back and go away.

“Sometimes things that are pain threshold are like that but if he’s not comfortable then he probably has to come out for a few days at least to see where it’s going.”

Abraham has been a key fixture in the Chelsea FC team so far this season, scoring 13 goals and making three assists in 25 Premier League games for the Blues.

He will be hoping to make a return to action sooner rather than later as the Blues target a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action on Tuesday night when they take on Liverpool FC in the fifth round at Stamford Bridge.

