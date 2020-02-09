Cesar Azpilicueta explains what Chelsea FC must improve this season

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Cesar Azpilicueta believes that Chelsea FC must improve their home form if they are continue to compete for a top-four finish this season.

The Blues have made a solid if unspectacular start to life under new manager Frank Lampard following his appointment as the club’s new boss in the summer.

Chelsea FC currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

The west London side have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they have only won one of their last five games in the top flight.

And Spanish full-back Azpilicueta believes that improving their home form will be key to their hopes of being able to finish in the top four this term.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Azpilicueta said: “We haven’t made Stamford Bridge as solid as we would like this year.

“This is the best time to recover this solidity, with three big games in a row at home where we can show we are ready and able to make Stamford Bridge a tough place to come.

“With the fans we have had some disappointments at home altogether. When these three opportunities come we have to take them one by one, and hopefully we can build up on this.

“It’s key for the success of the season.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they take on top-four rivals Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

The Blues will then host Tottenham in their next Premier League game at home in a crunch few days for Lampard and his team.

