‘A dream come true’: Billy Gilmour opens up about Chelsea FC development

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Billy Gilmour has expressed his delight at having been moved into the Chelsea FC first-team squad on a permanent basis by Frank Lampard.

The teenage midfielder was included in the matchday squad for Chelsea FC’s trip to Leicester City before the winter break, and he was told by Lampard after the game that he would be working with the first team on a permanent basis moving forwards.

Gilmour has made two substitute appearances from the bench for Chelsea FC in the Premier League so far this season and he has also featured three times in the cup competitions for Lampard’s men.

Chelsea FC fans could be set to see a whole lot more of Gilmour between now and the end of the season as Lampard prepares to give him more opportunities in the first team.

And the 18-year-old has opened up about how much it means to him to have made the step up to the first team at Cobham.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Gilmour said: “It’s a massive moment for me and I’m really happy.

“I went with the squad to Leicester and even though I wasn’t involved, the gaffer pulled me afterwards to tell me that after the winter break I’d be with the first-team permanently.

“It’s a dream come true for me. It’s the first big step I think, moving into the first team dressing room at a club like Chelsea. It’s massive for me.

“Knowing that the manager has such faith in you is massive, it gives me so much confidence when I step onto the field. It’s really good knowing that he trusts in you and likes the way you play, and I think that’s the same for everyone here.

“Age isn’t really an issue here. The gaffer has shown that if you work hard and perform well, then you will get opportunities. Hopefully I can keep pushing on and work hard every day in training.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues are fourth in the table but have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and have only won one of their last five games in the English top flight.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip